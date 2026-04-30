DCC (LON:DCC) Trading Down 5.8% - Here's Why

DCC plc (LON:DCC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,505 and last traded at GBX 5,540. Approximately 724,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,171,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,880.

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DCC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DCC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Consortium approach from Energy Capital Partners and KKR — the reported takeover approach is the principal upside catalyst, prompting a sharp intraday rally as investors priced in a potential control premium. DCC receives bid approach

Consortium approach from Energy Capital Partners and KKR — the reported takeover approach is the principal upside catalyst, prompting a sharp intraday rally as investors priced in a potential control premium. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock to "sector perform" and raised its target to GBX 6,500 (from GBX 5,400), which supports upside expectations if a bid materializes. RBC upgrade

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock to "sector perform" and raised its target to GBX 6,500 (from GBX 5,400), which supports upside expectations if a bid materializes. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 price target, adding broker support to the takeover-driven rerating. Jefferies reaffirmation

Jefferies reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 price target, adding broker support to the takeover-driven rerating. Neutral Sentiment: DCC confirmed it is reviewing the takeover approach — an expected procedural step; it keeps the bid story live but does not guarantee a firm offer or terms. DCC reviews takeover bid

DCC confirmed it is reviewing the takeover approach — an expected procedural step; it keeps the bid story live but does not guarantee a firm offer or terms. Neutral Sentiment: Wide media coverage amplified the move (UK and Irish press), which can increase short‑term trading volume and volatility without changing the underlying fundamentals. Press coverage

Wide media coverage amplified the move (UK and Irish press), which can increase short‑term trading volume and volatility without changing the underlying fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Share‑price pullback after the surge — likely profit‑taking and uncertainty over whether the approach will become a firm, actionable bid (deal terms, financing and regulatory clearance remain unknown). Investors should expect continued volatility until clarity on a firm offer arrives.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of DCC to a "sector perform" rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 5,400 to GBX 6,500 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,300 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,500 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,708 price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 5,891.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCC

DCC Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,949.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,869.64.

About DCC

DCC is a customer-focused energy business, specialising in the sales, marketing, and distribution of secure, cleaner and competitive energy solutions to commercial, industrial, domestic, and transport customers. Headquartered in Dublin, DCC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

Further Reading

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