DCC (LON:DCC) Trading Up 15.7% - Should You Buy?

DCC plc (LON:DCC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,265 and last traded at GBX 6,222.34. 3,475,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,255,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,380.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,708 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,500 price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,300 price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 5,400 target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,673.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCC

DCC Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -82.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,926.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,856.87.

DCC Company Profile

DCC is a customer-focused energy business, specialising in the sales, marketing, and distribution of secure, cleaner and competitive energy solutions to commercial, industrial, domestic, and transport customers. Headquartered in Dublin, DCC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100.

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