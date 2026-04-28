DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.37, but opened at $71.00. DCC shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCCPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded DCC from an "overweight" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised DCC to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCCPF

DCC Stock Up 15.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22.

About DCC

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing and support services group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Trading on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 and quoted over-the-counter in the U.S. as DCCPF, the company operates through three core divisions—Energy, Healthcare and Technology—providing a broad portfolio of essential products and services to customers across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Energy division distributes fuels and energy solutions including liquefied petroleum gas, heating oil, autogas, aviation fuels and renewable energy products.

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