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DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
DCC logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DCC shares jumped 15.7% premarket, gapping from $61.37 to open at $71.00, with only 500 shares reported traded at that price.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Morgan Stanley downgraded DCC to "cautious" while BNP Paribas Exane upgraded it to "outperform," and MarketBeat shows an average rating of Hold (two Buys, one Sell).
  • DCC plc, headquartered in Dublin, operates Energy, Healthcare and Technology divisions; its recent liquidity metrics are a current ratio of 1.40, quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity of 0.70, with 50- and 200-day moving averages near $63.3.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.37, but opened at $71.00. DCC shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCCPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded DCC from an "overweight" rating to a "cautious" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised DCC to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCCPF

DCC Stock Up 15.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing and support services group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Trading on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 and quoted over-the-counter in the U.S. as DCCPF, the company operates through three core divisions—Energy, Healthcare and Technology—providing a broad portfolio of essential products and services to customers across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Energy division distributes fuels and energy solutions including liquefied petroleum gas, heating oil, autogas, aviation fuels and renewable energy products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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