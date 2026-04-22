Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Stock Price Down 6.6% - What's Next?

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.3550 and last traded at $1.3550. 4,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 103,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Get Deep Yellow alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deep Yellow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deep Yellow wasn't on the list.

While Deep Yellow currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here