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Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading Down 6.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Deep Yellow logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 6.8% to $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, with volume of 15,700 shares — an 84% decline from the average session volume of 97,330.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock from "hold" to "moderate sell" and set a $1.85 target, while the consensus analyst rating remains "Hold" with an average target of $1.85.
  • Deep Yellow is an Australia-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing projects in Namibia (notably Tumas and Omahola) aimed at delivering near-term production for low-carbon energy supply.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 15,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 97,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3950.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Stock Down 2.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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