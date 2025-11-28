Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $519.45.

NYSE DE traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $465.95. 1,682,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,387. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $467.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.59. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $403.01 and a 52-week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $1,578,243,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,073,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $428,597,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 97.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

