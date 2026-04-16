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Defense Stocks To Watch Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Rocket Lab (RKLB), Boeing (BA) and GE Aerospace (GE) as the defense stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, highlighting investor interest in the defense and space sector.
  • Rocket Lab offers launch services, spacecraft design and manufacturing, on‑orbit and constellation management, and small‑/medium‑class rockets, positioning it as a key small‑launch and space‑systems provider.
  • Boeing and GE Aerospace supply military aircraft, satellites, engines and propulsion systems across commercial and defense segments, giving them contract‑backed revenues but sensitivity to government budgets and geopolitical developments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rocket Lab, Boeing, and GE Aerospace are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, and support military equipment, weapons systems, and related services for governments and armed forces. Investors treat them as a sector driven by government defense spending and geopolitical events, often offering relatively stable, contract-backed revenues but being sensitive to policy, budget changes, and conflict dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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