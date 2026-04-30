Definitive Healthcare (DH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $54.9780 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 7.5%

DH stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $2.75 to $1.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.27.

Read Our Latest Report on DH

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare NASDAQ: DH is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company's flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

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