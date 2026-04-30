Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $2.75 to $1.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.27.

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Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 7.5%

DH opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75, a PEG ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 1.60. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,433 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company's stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare NASDAQ: DH is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company's flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

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