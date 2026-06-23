Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Robert W. Baird

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock's current price.

DFTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 target price on Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Definium Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $46.08.

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Definium Therapeutics Trading Up 49.8%

NASDAQ DFTX opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Definium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts predict that Definium Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFTX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 16,001 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definium Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

Definium Therapeutics Company Profile

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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