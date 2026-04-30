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Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Delcath Systems logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0940) per share and revenue of $23.5110 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.35 million. Delcath Systems had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of DCTH opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $351.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.44. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on Delcath Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company's stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company's core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

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Earnings History for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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