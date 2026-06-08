Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $32,501,672.75 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 78,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.43, for a total value of $32,501,672.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,342 shares in the company, valued at $43,656,885.06. The trade was a 42.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,365 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.98, for a total value of $35,684,707.70.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 176,754 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $77,579,098.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 19,320 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total value of $8,850,878.40.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95.

On Monday, June 1st, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 84,532 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.96, for a total value of $37,697,890.72.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $400.14. 8,515,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,503,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here