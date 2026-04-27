Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $214.7990, with a volume of 2109920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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