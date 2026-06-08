Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 1.5% - Here's Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $406.50 and last traded at $400.1410. 8,436,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,799,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.39.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s AI server and enterprise infrastructure business remains the main bullish driver: one report said Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue surged 181% to $29 billion, with total revenue up 88%, powered by AI partnerships, strong backlog, and demand for AI servers. Article Title

Dell’s AI server and enterprise infrastructure business remains the main bullish driver: one report said Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue surged 181% to $29 billion, with total revenue up 88%, powered by AI partnerships, strong backlog, and demand for AI servers. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s new UK AI investment highlighted Dell as a partner on the University of Cambridge’s Zenith AI supercomputer and Sunrise fusion AI system, reinforcing Dell’s role in high-profile AI infrastructure projects. Article Title

AMD’s new UK AI investment highlighted Dell as a partner on the University of Cambridge’s Zenith AI supercomputer and Sunrise fusion AI system, reinforcing Dell’s role in high-profile AI infrastructure projects. Positive Sentiment: Dell was also named AHEAD’s North America Channel Partner of the Year, a sign of momentum in its partner ecosystem that supports sales growth in enterprise and data-center hardware. Article Title

Dell was also named AHEAD’s North America Channel Partner of the Year, a sign of momentum in its partner ecosystem that supports sales growth in enterprise and data-center hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles reiterated a bullish investment case for Dell based on the AI server boom and backlog, suggesting analysts and investors still see room for growth. Article Title

Several recent articles reiterated a bullish investment case for Dell based on the AI server boom and backlog, suggesting analysts and investors still see room for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also noted Dell as one of the standout AI-server names after its latest earnings, keeping sentiment constructive for the group. Article Title

Market commentary also noted Dell as one of the standout AI-server names after its latest earnings, keeping sentiment constructive for the group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh political scrutiny is adding risk to Dell’s valuation story after reports tied Donald Trump’s Dell purchases and public endorsement to conflict-of-interest questions raised by Senator Elizabeth Warren. Article Title

Fresh political scrutiny is adding risk to Dell’s valuation story after reports tied Donald Trump’s Dell purchases and public endorsement to conflict-of-interest questions raised by Senator Elizabeth Warren. Negative Sentiment: Insider-related selling headlines, including a director sale and additional large shareholder disposals, may also weigh on investor sentiment even if they do not change the underlying business outlook. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC raised Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 price target on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,698,830 shares of company stock valued at $981,849,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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