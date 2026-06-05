Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $386.28 and last traded at $395.7170. Approximately 10,415,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,796,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.05.

Specifically, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 8,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $3,719,018.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,606,536.72. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 164,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.91, for a total value of $72,001,868.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,582.33. This represents a 78.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 17,932 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.12, for a total transaction of $8,215,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,017,403.84. The trade was a 40.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell continues to benefit from strong AI demand, with articles highlighting record AI server orders, a raised AI server revenue outlook, and commentary that the company is becoming a key AI infrastructure supplier rather than just a PC maker. Article Title

Dell continues to benefit from strong AI demand, with articles highlighting record AI server orders, a raised AI server revenue outlook, and commentary that the company is becoming a key AI infrastructure supplier rather than just a PC maker. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and momentum traders are turning more bullish, with multiple price target increases and a Zacks Strong Buy call supporting the view that Dell’s recent earnings beat could have more upside. Article Title

Analysts and momentum traders are turning more bullish, with multiple price target increases and a Zacks Strong Buy call supporting the view that Dell’s recent earnings beat could have more upside. Positive Sentiment: Dell and Nvidia unveiled new AI PC products, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, which expands Dell’s AI story beyond servers and into consumer and business PCs. Article Title

Dell and Nvidia unveiled new AI PC products, including the XPS 16 Creator Edition powered by RTX Spark, which expands Dell’s AI story beyond servers and into consumer and business PCs. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related directors disclosed large share sales, which may create short-term caution, but the transactions appear more like profit-taking after a sharp rally than a sign of business deterioration. Article Title

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,450,000 after acquiring an additional 265,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,394,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,362,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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