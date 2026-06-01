Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 10.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% during trading on Monday after Guggenheim upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $469.47 and last traded at $466.4410. Approximately 20,038,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 8,614,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.91.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DELL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $461.71.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,071,687 shares of company stock valued at $501,560,818 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average is $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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