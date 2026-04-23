Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.68.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $214.37 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.76 and a 1 year high of $217.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total transaction of $229,561.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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