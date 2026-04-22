Deluxe (DLX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $534.9670 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Deluxe Trading Down 1.5%

Deluxe stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $30.98.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Deluxe from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Deluxe by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,168 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

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