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Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Demant A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high volume: Trading volume rose 44% to 653 shares on Wednesday, with the stock last trading at $16.60 (previous close $16.30), a roughly 1.8% increase.
  • Analyst upgrade: Jefferies upgraded Demant from "hold" to "strong-buy" on March 18, and the consensus rating is currently "Buy" (two Strong Buy, one Hold).
  • Key fundamentals: current ratio 1.36, quick ratio 1.00, debt-to-equity 1.65, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $14.20 and $16.14 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 653 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session's volume of 455 shares.The stock last traded at $16.60 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Demant A/S

Demant A/S Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

About Demant A/S

(Get Free Report)

Demant A/S is a Denmark-based global hearing health care company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of hearing solutions and audiological diagnostic instruments. The company's flagship brands include Oticon, Bernafon and Sonic, which offer a range of hearing aids designed to address various levels of hearing loss. In addition to personal hearing devices, Demant provides diagnostic equipment such as audiometers and tympanometers, supporting hearing care professionals in accurate assessment and fitting of hearing solutions.

Beyond hearing aids and diagnostics, Demant's product portfolio extends to hearing implants—cochlear and bone-anchored systems—through its Oticon Medical division.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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