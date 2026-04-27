Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Trading 5.5% Higher - What's Next?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.29. 36,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 163,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNZOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Denso from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Denso from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNZOY

Denso Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.88 billion. Denso had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts expect that Denso Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denso

Denso Corporation OTCMKTS: DNZOY is a global supplier of automotive technology, systems and components headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of parts and systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Denso's offerings span thermal systems, powertrain control, electrification components, electronic modules, sensors and actuators, and vehicle safety and driver assistance technologies.

Key product areas include climate control and HVAC components, radiators and heat exchangers, engine and fuel-management systems, starters and alternators, electronic control units (ECUs), sensors, and a growing portfolio of electrification products such as inverters, battery-management systems and charging components.

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