Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,086 and last traded at GBX 2,058, with a volume of 155546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,410 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,296 to GBX 2,210 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,492 price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 1,650 price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,850 price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,956.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Derwent London

Derwent London Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,888.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,801.30.

Derwent London announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt.

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