Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Derwent Valley Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Derwent Valley from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Derwent Valley to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Derwent Valley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th.

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Derwent Valley Price Performance

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Derwent Valley has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Derwent Valley Company Profile

Derwent London PLC OTCMKTS: DWVYF is a real estate investment trust headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in the ownership, development and management of commercial properties, with a primary focus on office and mixed-use buildings in central London. Leveraging a significant development pipeline, Derwent London aims to maximise asset value through both new-build projects and the refurbishment of historic structures, often incorporating sustainable design and modern workplace features.

With a portfolio concentrated in key West End and City locations, Derwent London targets areas undergoing regeneration and urban renewal.

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