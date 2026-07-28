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Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
TFI International logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins raised its price target for TFI International from C$221 to C$245 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 15.35% upside from the prior close. Analysts overall rate the stock “Buy,” with an average target of C$184.40.
  • TFII shares rose 3.2% to C$212.40, near the midpoint of their C$113.72–C$233.85 52-week range. The company reported quarterly EPS of C$2.63 on revenue of C$3.25 billion.
  • Insider activity was mixed: a director bought 2,000 shares, while insiders sold 70,193 shares worth approximately C$15.2 million during the last quarter. Insiders own 5.97% of the company.
  • Interested in TFI International? Here are five stocks we like better.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$221.00 to C$245.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on TFI International from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised TFI International from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$184.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of TFII traded up C$6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$212.40. The company had a trading volume of 210,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,077. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.07. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$113.72 and a 52-week high of C$233.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$210.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$179.60.

TFI International (TSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.25 billion during the quarter. TFI International had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 12.2345048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TFI International news, insider David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.75, for a total value of C$875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,958,656.25. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. Also, Director Diane Giard purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$183.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,499,208.98. This trade represents a 17.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,213,043. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States,Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload; Truckload; Logistics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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