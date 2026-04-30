Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $32.4490. Approximately 2,087,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,561,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Get Destiny Tech100 alerts: Sign Up

Destiny Tech100 Stock Down 1.1%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 992.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Destiny Tech100, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Destiny Tech100 wasn't on the list.

While Destiny Tech100 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here