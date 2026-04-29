Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading 12.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $32.75. 1,983,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,552,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

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Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 12.2%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 119.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 992.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

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