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Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Trading 12.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 12.2% intraday, trading as high as $33.13 and last at $32.75 on volume of 1.98M shares (28% above average), leaving the stock comfortably above its 50‑day ($27.80) and 200‑day ($27.90) moving averages.
  • Institutional investors have recently added or increased positions: AA Financial Advisors bought a new ~$2.14M stake, Kestra Private Wealth added ~$645K, Hazlett Burt & Watson and Global Retirement Partners materially raised holdings, and Coston McIsaac & Partners initiated a position.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $32.75. 1,983,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,552,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Destiny Tech100 Trading Up 12.2%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 119.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 992.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Destiny Tech100 Right Now?

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