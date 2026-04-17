Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $173.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.05.

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PepsiCo Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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