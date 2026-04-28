Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $215.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Williams Trading set a $437.00 price target on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $321.59.

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Charter Communications Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.10. 221,403 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,912. Charter Communications has a one year low of $171.97 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 119 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Charter Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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