Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $9.2951 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM ET.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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