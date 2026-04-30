Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $235.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the company's previous close.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $274.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $230.48.

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Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $241.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average of $227.45. Humana has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Humana's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Humana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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