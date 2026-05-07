Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $22.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KHC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.53.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.4%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.06. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,982,392.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after acquiring an additional 616,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,310 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,801,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $332,382,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and “early signs” of a turnaround — Kraft Heinz reported adjusted EPS of $0.58 vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue of $6.05B (above estimates), with management saying brand investments are gaining traction and U.S. sales trends improving. Kraft-Heinz Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and “early signs” of a turnaround — Kraft Heinz reported adjusted EPS of $0.58 vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue of $6.05B (above estimates), with management saying brand investments are gaining traction and U.S. sales trends improving. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.40 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.9%), supporting income-oriented holders and improving investor sentiment. Dividend Press Release

Dividend declared — Board approved a $0.40 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.9%), supporting income-oriented holders and improving investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Debt buyback/tender offer — Kraft Heinz Foods Co. launched a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $1.1B of its long-dated 2046 and 2049 notes, a move that can improve capital structure and reduce long-term interest exposure. Tender Offer Announcement

Debt buyback/tender offer — Kraft Heinz Foods Co. launched a cash tender offer to repurchase up to $1.1B of its long-dated 2046 and 2049 notes, a move that can improve capital structure and reduce long-term interest exposure. Neutral Sentiment: FY26 EPS guidance narrowly maintained at $1.98–$2.10 (midpoint roughly in line but slightly below some Street estimates), leaving mixed views on forward upside despite Q1 beat. Full Q1 Release & Guidance

FY26 EPS guidance narrowly maintained at $1.98–$2.10 (midpoint roughly in line but slightly below some Street estimates), leaving mixed views on forward upside despite Q1 beat. Neutral Sentiment: Price/value push — CEO says the company will spend roughly $600M to adjust pricing and products to meet strained consumer budgets (price cuts and SKU/value moves may lift volumes but could compress near-term margins). WSJ: CEO Pushes Value

Price/value push — CEO says the company will spend roughly $600M to adjust pricing and products to meet strained consumer budgets (price cuts and SKU/value moves may lift volumes but could compress near-term margins). Negative Sentiment: Underlying volume and organic sales weakness — several reports note organic sales slipped and volumes declined, and cost pressures continue to weigh on operating income; investors will watch whether share gains offset margin pressure. Zacks: Organic Sales Dip

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here