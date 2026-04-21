Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5,713.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna set a $260.00 target price on Booking in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $236.80 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Booking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $259.40 target price on shares of Booking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $232.66.

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Booking Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $193.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.01. Booking has a 52-week low of $150.62 and a 52-week high of $233.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $46.88. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,269,532.64. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,751 shares of company stock worth $10,343,629. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $15,578,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,623.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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