Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $264.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $281.00 to $254.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. President Capital cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $252.91.

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Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.0%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $183.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's 50 day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.38. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,171 shares in the company, valued at $79,434,200. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

More Coinbase Global News

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About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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