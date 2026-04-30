Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Centene from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.41.

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Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.25. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The firm had revenue of $49.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

Centene News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Further Reading

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