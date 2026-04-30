Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enphase Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.07.

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Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.Enphase Energy's revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $5,985,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,597,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $118,190,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $101,244,000 after buying an additional 839,468 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,998,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $58,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 765,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Key Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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