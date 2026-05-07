Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $74.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $104.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.21.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 117,037 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,200 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $44,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 173,504 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,577 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 263.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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