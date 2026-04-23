Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $73.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the casino operator's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.75 to $78.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.22.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 1,619,064 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,434. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 91.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,930 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Las Vegas Sands

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About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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