Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by Barclays to "Equal Weight"

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,087,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,072 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 53,920,096 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,079,159,000 after buying an additional 4,323,093 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398,661 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,056,492,000 after purchasing an additional 966,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,664,607 shares of the bank's stock worth $570,302,000 after buying an additional 332,004 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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