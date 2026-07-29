Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft NYSE: DB reported record first-half post-tax profit and said it remains on track to meet its 2026 financial objectives, supported by revenue growth across its divisions, continued asset gathering and a strong second quarter in fixed-income trading.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said first-half revenue rose to €17.2 billion, putting the bank on course for its full-year ambition of about €33 billion. Post-tax profit reached €4.1 billion, which Sewing described as the bank’s highest-ever result for a half-year. Post-tax return on tangible equity rose to 11.9%, while the cost-income ratio improved to 60.9%. The CET1 capital ratio stood at 13.9%, within the bank’s operating range.

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For the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Raja Akram reported net revenue of €8.5 billion, up 9% year over year, and profit before tax growth of 11%. The quarterly return on tangible equity was 11%, while the cost-income ratio was 63%.

Share Buyback and Capital Position

Deutsche Bank announced a new €500 million share buyback funded from 2026 net income. Sewing said it is the first time the bank has initiated a buyback from current-year earnings and described the move as evidence of management’s confidence in its earnings momentum.

Akram said the new buyback will begin once the bank completes its existing €1 billion repurchase program. It will not have an incremental impact on the CET1 ratio because it is already covered by CET1 capital deductions. The bank continues to make distribution deductions based on its stated 60% payout ratio beginning with 2026 financial results.

The CET1 ratio increased 11 basis points from the first quarter. Net income, after deductions for AT1 coupons, contributed 45 basis points, while planned distributions reduced the ratio by 27 basis points, according to Akram.

Business Growth and Division Results

Management said business volumes continued to expand. Assets under management increased 16% year over year to €1.92 trillion, aided by record first-half net inflows of €56 billion across the Private Bank and Asset Management businesses. Loans rose 4% from a year earlier, led by the Corporate Bank and fixed-income financing, while deposits increased 7%.

Private Bank: Revenue rose 8% year over year, with net interest income up 10% and net commission and fee income up 8%. Wealth management revenue increased 11%, while personal banking revenue grew 6%. Net new flows were €9 billion, primarily into investment products, and client assets increased 7% to nearly €850 billion in the first half. The business completed all 100 branch closures planned for 2026 and had hired 116 wealth management coverage staff toward a target of more than 250.

Revenue rose 8% year over year, with net interest income up 10% and net commission and fee income up 8%. Wealth management revenue increased 11%, while personal banking revenue grew 6%. Net new flows were €9 billion, primarily into investment products, and client assets increased 7% to nearly €850 billion in the first half. The business completed all 100 branch closures planned for 2026 and had hired 116 wealth management coverage staff toward a target of more than 250. Asset Management: Quarterly revenue increased 4% year over year, as management fees rose 13%. The division reported record quarterly net flows of €25 billion, including €12 billion of long-term flows, and assets under management increased to almost €1.2 trillion, up 18% year over year.

Quarterly revenue increased 4% year over year, as management fees rose 13%. The division reported record quarterly net flows of €25 billion, including €12 billion of long-term flows, and assets under management increased to almost €1.2 trillion, up 18% year over year. Corporate Bank: Second-quarter revenue was €1.9 billion, up 1% from a strong prior-year period and up 5% sequentially. The division generated a 16.4% return on tangible equity and a 62% cost-income ratio. Average deposits and loans rose both year over year and sequentially, supported by corporate cash management and trade-finance activity.

Second-quarter revenue was €1.9 billion, up 1% from a strong prior-year period and up 5% sequentially. The division generated a 16.4% return on tangible equity and a 62% cost-income ratio. Average deposits and loans rose both year over year and sequentially, supported by corporate cash management and trade-finance activity. Investment Bank: Revenue climbed 19% year over year, driven by a record second-quarter performance in fixed income and currencies, or FIC, and significantly higher Investment Banking & Capital Markets revenue. IBCM revenue increased 36% year over year and 17% sequentially, with growth in equity origination and advisory.

Sewing said all four divisions produced returns on tangible equity of at least 12% in the first half. He added that the bank believes it expanded market share in FIC, based on peer disclosures available so far, and increased its EMEA market share in investment banking and capital markets.

Costs, Credit Provisions and Outlook

Second-quarter non-interest expenses rose 8% year over year to about €5.3 billion. Akram attributed the increase to higher fixed pay, performance-related compensation, the absence of litigation releases recorded in the prior-year quarter, and nearly €100 million of one-time costs related to the planned exit from the Private Bank’s India franchise. Excluding the prior-year litigation releases and India exit costs, expenses would have risen 4%, he said.

The bank made roughly €200 million of incremental investments during the quarter, including slightly less than €100 million in severance costs, primarily linked to Private Bank operating-model optimization. These investments included technology, wealth management, IBCM and Corporate Bank capabilities. Operating efficiencies of about €200 million, mainly from workforce and operating-model measures, largely offset the investments.

Provisions for credit losses totaled €460 million. Akram said the bank took targeted actions to exit certain non-performing commercial real estate exposures, which had an approximately 10-basis-point impact during the quarter. Excluding those portfolio actions, commercial real estate provisions would have declined from the prior quarter. The bank continued to expect a normalized average provision rate of roughly 30 basis points through 2028.

For 2026, Deutsche Bank expects net interest income across its key banking-book segments and other funding to slightly exceed its previous guidance of about €14 billion. Management also reiterated its expectation to deliver full-year expense guidance and said first-half revenue performance supports the goal of around €33 billion in annual revenue.

Sewing said the bank remains confident it can achieve a return on tangible equity above 13% in 2028. He cited German fiscal and pension reforms, increased use of artificial intelligence, progress toward a European Savings and Investments Union, and potential regulatory simplification as developments that could provide additional upside over time.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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