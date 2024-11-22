Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company's previous close.

Get Spirent Communications alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 344 ($4.33) to GBX 321 ($4.04) and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spirent Communications to a "speculative buy" rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.51) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on SPT

Spirent Communications Price Performance

Shares of LON:SPT traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 170.10 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 545,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,206. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.61. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 102.30 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £972.72 million, a PE ratio of 8,505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spirent Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spirent Communications wasn't on the list.

While Spirent Communications currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here