Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 485 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.48% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 469 price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 456.50.

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XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

LON XPS traded down GBX 8 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 316. The company's stock had a trading volume of 386,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,802. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 275 and a 52 week high of GBX 426. The firm has a market cap of £646.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis. We undertake pensions administration for over one million members and provide advisory services to schemes and corporate sponsors in respect of schemes of all sizes, including 83 with assets over £1bn.

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