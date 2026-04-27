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Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Deutsche Boerse logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings beat: Deutsche Boerse reported quarterly EPS of $0.40, beating the $0.36 consensus by $0.04, and posted a net margin of 32.32% with a return on equity of 19.23%.
  • Stock and valuation: Shares traded at $31.19 on light volume; the company has a $56.7B market cap, a P/E of 25.57, and a 52‑week range of $23.25–$33.52.
  • Analyst outlook: Ratings are mixed (two Buy, two Hold, one Sell), leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Hold."
  • Interested in Deutsche Boerse? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 19.23%.

Deutsche Boerse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 114,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,215. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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