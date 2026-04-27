Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Deutsche Boerse had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 19.23%.

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Deutsche Boerse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 114,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,215. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

Further Reading

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