Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Deutsche Lufthansa to post earnings of ($0.1782) per share and revenue of $10.6255 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.38 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts expect Deutsche Lufthansa to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLAKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world's largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group's passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

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