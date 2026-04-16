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Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Deutsche Lufthansa logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a "hold" to a "strong sell", and the stock was trading down about 1.7% after opening at $9.22.
  • Analyst views are mixed — Goldman Sachs cut to "sell", Morgan Stanley upgraded to "overweight", Barclays moved to "hold" — and the MarketBeat consensus remains a "Hold".
  • In the latest quarter Lufthansa missed EPS ($0.24 vs. $0.26 estimate) despite a revenue beat ($11.52B), and the shares trade at a low P/E (~6.8) with a debt-to-equity around 1.03.
  • Interested in Deutsche Lufthansa? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world's largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group's passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

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Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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