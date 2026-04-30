Deutsche Post Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Deutsche Post ETR: DHL reported what CEO Tobias Meyer described as a “good quarter” to start 2026, with organic revenue growth of 2% and group EBIT up 8% year over year. Management said performance built on trends seen in the fourth quarter of 2025 and pointed to strong execution in Express and Supply Chain, alongside “very good” cash generation.

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Free cash flow totaled EUR 1.2 billion in the first quarter, which Meyer called “a very good figure for us” for Q1 on a historical comparison. CFO Melanie Kreis cautioned investors “to not simply extrapolate the strong Q1 free cash flow number,” but said it underscored the “clean operating strengths” of the quarter and supported confidence in full-year guidance.

Middle East conflict drove operational disruption, but limited Q1 earnings impact

Meyer said the quarter was “quite volatile” due to external conditions, including a military conflict in the Middle East that affected DHL’s operations. He emphasized employee safety and noted a “significant volume shortfall” during the first two weeks of the conflict due to airspace and sea route closures, followed by a recovery in volumes.

He said the Middle East situation did not have a significant impact on Q1 earnings, citing the region’s relatively small direct revenue contribution. “The contribution of the GCC countries is a low single digit of our total revenue,” Meyer said, while adding that broader industry effects were more important—particularly the reduction in Middle Eastern carrier capacity affecting Asia-to-Europe trade flows and elevated air freight rates.

Operationally, DHL Express shifted its regional hub activity away from Bahrain, using Riyadh and Muscat as “primary airports of entry” and leveraging its road network to maintain service to markets including the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. On the ocean side, DHL used ports in Oman and Red Sea ports in Saudi Arabia and secured additional trucking capacity early in the conflict. Management also highlighted continued disruption in ocean freight with the Straits of Hormuz still closed.

Management repeatedly flagged energy prices—especially jet fuel, kerosene, and diesel—as an ongoing concern. Meyer said DHL has established pass-through mechanisms for higher fuel costs, though some include a “certain latency.” Kreis later described the fuel surcharge approach as a “well-established mechanism,” noting DHL uses a four-week average fuel price and adjusts with a two-month lag, now updated weekly.

Express: seventh consecutive quarter of EBIT growth; shift in external KPI to weight

Both Meyer and Kreis highlighted Express as a key driver of profitability in the quarter. Meyer said Express made “a particularly important contribution” to group EBIT growth and called it the “seventh consecutive quarter of EBIT growth in our Express division.” Kreis attributed the performance to Fit for Growth actions that “structurally brought down the express cost base,” even as the broader market was “slightly improving but not yet growing.”

Kreis also explained a notable reporting change: DHL will shift its “external main growth KPI from shipments to weight.” She said internal steering has long prioritized “weight and not shipments,” calling weight per day “more relevant for network profitability.” She pointed to sustained increases in weight per shipment and consistent yield management as key contributors to Express revenue and EBIT growth since 2019, alongside cost measures and “efficient network flex.”

On commercial trends, Meyer said Express was seeing “significant growth” in time-definite international (TDI) weight per day outside U.S.-destination lanes, and an improvement on U.S.-bound lanes as the effects of U.S. tariff changes annualize. He also said B2B was a key driver of the weight recovery: “The growth in Express has been supported by B2B,” Meyer said.

Asked about demand elasticity amid higher pricing, Meyer said elasticity in Express “historically is rather low,” while noting signs of price-related “demand destruction” in parts of the broader air freight market, particularly the Asia-to-Europe e-commerce segment where DHL said its exposure is “very limited.”

Meyer also emphasized the competitive advantage of DHL’s fleet renewal, describing DHL as “the most modern and fuel-efficient fleet in our industry” and “a very large Triple Seven operator,” which he said supports cost competitiveness amid elevated jet fuel prices and contributes to Express margin expansion.

Supply Chain and eCommerce: growth and investments; margin questions

Management said DHL Supply Chain delivered another strong quarter, with revenue and EBIT growth and new business wins, despite what Kreis described as “expected dollar-driven currency headwinds.” She tied momentum to structural trends including e-commerce, life science and healthcare, and “data center infrastructure,” and said DHL is using robotics, automation, and data to support customers at “strong and rising profitability.”

In Q&A, Meyer said he saw “no reason why there would be a significant deviation” from established margin trends in Supply Chain. He added that new business is “not necessarily dilutive,” and said DHL has worked to avoid margin dilution on contract renewals, citing measures such as “the campus set up” to reduce redundancy and restructuring risk when customers leave. He said longer-term margin improvement has been supported by structural measures, investments in robotics, and enhanced offerings such as real estate solutions.

At DHL eCommerce, Kreis said reported revenue growth will be skewed by a U.K. deal with Evri until the fourth quarter, but emphasized that organic growth was 5% in Q1. She said EBIT was “roughly stable” and that the unit remained “free cash flow positive,” funding growth investments.

Forwarding, P&P, and strategic focus: GT20, sector initiatives, and AI

Kreis said DHL Global Forwarding’s performance compared well with its closer peer group, with short-term trends from the Middle East proving “more supportive for air freight versus a temporary burden on ocean freight gross profit.” She referenced a recent capital markets briefing led by Oscar (identified in the transcript as the division lead) and described his ambition to “grow EBIT and cash flow…significantly,” with key turnaround focus areas including road freight and U.S. air freight. She stressed that the objective is not trading off growth and profitability, but “growing in the right verticals, regions, and products into lean and efficient structures.”

Within Post & Parcel (P&P), Kreis said EBIT was holding up well despite “the lack of price increases on regulated letters,” citing Fit for Growth measures on the core network and indirect costs. She also pointed to parcel growth, with volumes up 6% and revenue up 8%.

On strategy, Meyer reiterated a focus on “GT20 countries” that benefit from geopolitical tailwinds and emphasized delivering end-to-end solutions through closer cross-division collaboration. He highlighted “data center logistics” as an area of high demand in North America, describing the need to stage inbound supplies near construction sites and coordinate international transportation—often by air—across divisions such as Global Forwarding and Supply Chain.

Management also discussed AI as part of Fit for Growth and broader productivity and service improvements. Meyer cited customs process enhancements as well as an operational example in vehicle maintenance, where AI is helping reduce repair shop visits and costs by better predicting needed repairs and combining ad hoc fixes with planned maintenance.

Guidance maintained; Fit for Growth and buyback update

DHL reaffirmed its 2026 guidance. Meyer said the company continues to expect group EBIT “above the 2025 level, so above EUR 6.2 billion,” while maintaining prior assumptions for free cash flow, capex, and tax rate. He said the company remains conservative given volatility and potential adverse macro effects from higher energy prices, even as it recognizes “a very good start into the year.”

On the Fit for Growth cost program, Kreis said management was “very pleased with the traction,” with continued progress in Q1 and limited expected “cost of change” this year. Meyer said DHL was “ahead of schedule” and suggested opportunities remain beyond the formal program, with cost discipline increasingly embedded in business-as-usual. Regarding share buybacks, Kreis said the company still had “well over EUR 1 billion left” in the current program and did not see a need to comment on additional upside or timing for a future program.

About Deutsche Post ETR: DHL

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions.

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