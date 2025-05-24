Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

DTEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $38.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 226,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

