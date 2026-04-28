DHI Group (DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $29.0510 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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DHI Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 37,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,019. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut DHI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,187,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,064 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,888 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 988,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DHI Group by 477.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 484,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,314 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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