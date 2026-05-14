DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target on the technology company's stock. B. Riley Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut DHI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Get DHI Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI Group

DHI Group Price Performance

DHI Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,622. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a PE ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 193,154 shares in the company, valued at $739,779.82. The trade was a 9.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $82,227.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 1,940.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company's stock.

DHI Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DHI Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: K LIU raised its EPS forecasts for DHI Group across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q3 2027 and FY2027, signaling improving expectations for the company’s earnings trajectory. DHI Group analyst estimate updates

K LIU raised its EPS forecasts for DHI Group across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q3 2027 and FY2027, signaling improving expectations for the company’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to the company’s recent earnings beat, where DHI Group reported $0.08 per share versus $0.04 expected and revenue topped estimates, reinforcing confidence in its near-term fundamentals. DHI Group earnings results

Analysts continue to point to the company’s recent earnings beat, where DHI Group reported $0.08 per share versus $0.04 expected and revenue topped estimates, reinforcing confidence in its near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: DHI Group is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro Investor Conference on May 18, which could increase investor attention but does not by itself change fundamentals. Investor conference announcement

DHI Group is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro Investor Conference on May 18, which could increase investor attention but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One director sold 20,000 shares for about $76,600, a transaction that may be watched closely but is not large enough on its own to change the company’s outlook. Director stock sale

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DHI Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DHI Group wasn't on the list.

While DHI Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here