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Chime Finally Turns Profitable—But Risks Remain

Peter Frank
Written by Peter Frank | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 14, 2026
A smartphone displaying the Chime logo rests on a table alongside a Chime debit card and coins.

Key Points

  • Chime delivered its first profitable quarter, with revenue growth and lower operating costs boosting margins.
  • Instant Loans and deeper customer engagement are helping diversify revenue beyond interchange fees.
  • Investors still face risks from competition, credit quality, and potentially seasonal profit strength.
  • Five stocks we like better than Chime Financial.

Chime Financial NASDAQ: CHYM is now something many digital banks never become. It is profitable.

On the surface, that’s a big deal. The company showed in the first quarter strong revenue growth, expanding margins, and aggressive buybacks. Chime is a fintech startup that can earn money rather than just burn it.

Now, Chime needs to show whether the profit is durable enough to justify investing.

Profits Finally Reach the Bottom Line

Chime’s story is no longer about potential but execution.

Chime Financial Today

Chime Financial, Inc. stock logo
CHYMCHYM 90-day performance
Chime Financial
$18.10 +0.71 (+4.08%)
As of 10:31 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$16.17
$44.94
Price Target
$31.65
Add to Watchlist

The company reported genuine income in the first quarter—its first profitable quarter since going public. The app-based neobank reported $53 million in GAAP net income for the year’s first three months on revenue of $647 million, up 25% from a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company reported 13 cents, well above the 3 cents expected. And while earnings per share are expected to be strong this year, models for 2027 predict a real jump to as high as 84 cents.

These results and the positive outlook are a welcome turnaround. As recently as the fourth quarter of 2025, the company still posted a net loss of $45 million on revenue of $596 million. The business was already attractive, but spending got in the way.

In fact, the company’s gross margin was already an impressive 89%, and the transaction margin, meaning how much money Chime kept after paying for its core banking services, sat at 72%. The problem was that marketing spending, technology investment, and overhead were eating the profits before they could reach the bottom line.

The fix came mostly with technology. While marketing and tech spending stayed relatively level, the company moved much of its processing in-house and pushed hard into artificial intelligence for software development and customer support. General and administrative costs fell more than $38 million, or 35%, from the fourth quarter, while revenue rose $51 million.

As a result, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped to $119 million with an 18% margin, up 13 percentage points from a year earlier.

A Digital Banking Model Begins to Mature

Chime’s whole business runs on a deceptively simple model. It offers free checking and savings accounts, a credit-builder card, and a growing suite of financial products for customers who are underserved or avoided by traditional banks.

The company primarily makes money through interchange fees, which provide a small cut of every purchase that a member makes with a Chime debit or credit card. Other revenue comes in through its Instant Loans, a small-dollar lending product that gives members access to cash between paychecks.

The business is growing. With 10.2 million active users, the company says customers are engaging more deeply and adopting more products at a higher rate. Instant Loans, in particular, carries higher margins than pure interchange and is growing while loss rates among repeat borrowers are improving.

The company has raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to between $2.66 billion and $2.69 billion, implying roughly 22% to 23% top-line growth for the year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach $416 million to $431 million, representing a 16% margin.

The board underscored its own confidence by authorizing an additional $200 million share-repurchase program alongside the first quarter results.

Wall Street Sees Significant Upside Potential

Chime Financial Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$31.65
74.78% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 22 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$18.11
High Forecast$40.00
Average Forecast$31.65
Low Forecast$17.00
Chime Financial Stock Forecast Details

Analyst sentiment on Chime is cautiously bullish with a Moderate Buy recommendation.

Among the 22 analysts who cover the stock, 17 rate it a Buy with four Holds and just one Sell.

The average 12-month price target is $31.65, implying roughly 80% upside from recent trading levels.

None of this comes without risk. The market has touted Chime shares in the past without seeing the results. The company went public a year ago at $27 a share and hit nearly $45 as its 52-week high.

Those high valuations have not panned out. Even with the profitability, the stock is down nearly 30% this year, near a 52-week low.

Risks Still Shadow the Turnaround

Investors are clearly pricing in the risks. The first may be that profits at the start of the year could be inflated by seasonality. Tax refund season concentrates spending and loan repayments. Management has acknowledged the potential impact, and future quarters may look softer until full-year figures becomes clear.

Credit health is also a concern. Instant Loans is promising, but Chime’s core customer base, which is younger and lower income, often have thinner credit histories. That demographic can be highly sensitive to economic changes.

Competition in the financial services sector is third and potentially most daunting. Chime faces fintech rivals chasing the same interchange and lending revenue. And traditional banks like JPMorgan Chase NYSE: JPM and Bank of America NYSE: BAC are investing in digital products.

But for those investors with a higher risk tolerance and a multi-year horizon, Chime has at least answered the most pressing question it’s faced since going public: Can the model it runs finally make money? It’s no longer a promise. It’s now a result to defend.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chime Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Chime Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chime Financial wasn't on the list.

While Chime Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
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Peter Frank
About The Author

Peter Frank

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chime Financial (CHYM)
4.5538 of 5 stars		$18.114.1%N/AN/AModerate Buy$31.65
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
4.8234 of 5 stars		$302.270.7%1.98%14.49Moderate Buy$338.12
Bank of America (BAC)
4.9993 of 5 stars		$50.230.8%2.23%12.44Moderate Buy$61.06
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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