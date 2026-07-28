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DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
DHI Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • DHI Group shares rose above their 200-day moving average of $2.96, reaching as high as $3.97 before closing around $3.83. The stock was trading modestly above its 50-day moving average of $3.76.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83, compared with recent targets ranging from $3.00 to $4.50.
  • DHI Group exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting earnings of $0.08 per share versus a $0.04 estimate and revenue of $29.69 million. However, two directors recently sold shares, while institutional investors own approximately 69.26% of the company.
  • Interested in DHI Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.97. DHI Group shares last traded at $3.8270, with a volume of 91,018 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHX. Zacks Research raised DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DHI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHX

DHI Group Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 million, a PE ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.24.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.05 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,347.77. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 193,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 122.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company's stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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