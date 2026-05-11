Diageo (LON:DGE) Insider Buys £6,566.25 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE - Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 per share, with a total value of £6,566.25.

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, John Alexander Manzoni bought 446 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,471 per share, for a total transaction of £6,560.66.

On Tuesday, March 10th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 432 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,518 per share, with a total value of £6,557.76.

On Tuesday, February 10th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 365 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,799 per share, with a total value of £6,566.35.

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Diageo Stock Down 2.8%

LON DGE traded down GBX 44 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,500. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,069,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,831,121. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,350 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,215. The company has a market cap of £33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,629.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,000.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DGE

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry. With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we're building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we're a truly global company. With such diversity, we're able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future. To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

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